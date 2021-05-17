Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 545,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

