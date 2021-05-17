Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,761. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

