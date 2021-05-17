Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.12. 1,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

