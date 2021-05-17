Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $79,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

