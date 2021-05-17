Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Scientific Games traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 32836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.