Scotiabank Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$39.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.28.

TSE PLC traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.54. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.83 and a 52-week high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.97.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

