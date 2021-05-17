Scotiabank Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$102.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ONEX stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$86.72. 30,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.22. The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$56.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.01.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

