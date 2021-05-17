Scotiabank Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.25

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,738. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

