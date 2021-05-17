Scott A. Briggs Sells 380 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Scott A. Briggs sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $13,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OGE traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

