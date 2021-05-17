Scout24 (G24) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Scout24 (ETR: G24) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €75.90 ($89.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €77.40 ($91.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €77.40 ($91.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

G24 traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Monday, hitting €64.92 ($76.38). 383,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 AG has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

