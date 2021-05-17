scPharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.75 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.44.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

