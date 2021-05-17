ScPrime Market Capitalization Achieves $3.85 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.85 million and $2,591.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00455386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,749,660 coins and its circulating supply is 35,066,049 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

