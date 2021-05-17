Scrypta (LYRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $276,118.34 and $22.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032383 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001214 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 318% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,865,905 coins and its circulating supply is 17,065,905 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

