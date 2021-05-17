SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) Insider Lance Hockridge Buys 32,500 Shares

SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) insider Lance Hockridge bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.77 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of A$317,525.00 ($226,803.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from SeaLink Travel Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. SeaLink Travel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

