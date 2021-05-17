Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $174.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.08. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

