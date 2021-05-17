Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE WTS opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,711 shares of company stock worth $6,116,232. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

