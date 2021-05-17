SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $19.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

