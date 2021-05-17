Secret (SCRT) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00006332 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $198.95 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.00684494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $730.70 or 0.01620979 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000704 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,538,940 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

