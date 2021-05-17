Security National Trust Co. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $164.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

