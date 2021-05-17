Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.35. Approximately 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75.

About Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

