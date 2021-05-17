Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.45

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

