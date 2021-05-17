Sentinel 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $671,966.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $36.04 million and $671,966.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000170 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

