Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.16 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.16 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00040236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013324 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006404 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

