ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $590.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow stock traded down $9.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $450.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,561. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

