SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 million-$9.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8 million.

SGBX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 239,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -5.38.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

