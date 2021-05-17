Shadows Price Hits $0.79 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $879,802.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars.

