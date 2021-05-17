Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.17.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$5.54. 388,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.49. Shawcor has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

