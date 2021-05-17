Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$8.75

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCL. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.17.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 388,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.19 million and a PE ratio of -26.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

