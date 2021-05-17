(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.91

(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

