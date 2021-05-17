SHIELD Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. SHIELD has a market cap of $231,348.89 and approximately $383.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.03 or 0.07594447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.12 or 0.02498596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00677084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00205743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00781288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.71 or 0.00646591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.01 or 0.00556679 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

