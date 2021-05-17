Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.20. 3,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.