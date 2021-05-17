ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

