ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.23. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,008. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,011,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

