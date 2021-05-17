ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $161.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,008. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,816.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 89,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

