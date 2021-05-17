ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $150.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

