Shopping Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.42 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $87.33 million and $2.42 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.65 or 0.00209770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00088747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00447680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00226562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.41 or 0.01323868 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042443 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,855 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

