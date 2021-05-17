SHPING Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $697,114.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $697,114.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

