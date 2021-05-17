SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Cap of $845,798.53

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $845,798.53 and approximately $17,556.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,077.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.02 or 0.07611385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,126.71 or 0.02499506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00674225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00206088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.54 or 0.00779858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.39 or 0.00648633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00557660 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,169,311 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

