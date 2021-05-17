Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.18.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,977. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.74.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.