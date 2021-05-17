Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.18.
Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,977. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.74.
In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
