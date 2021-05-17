Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

