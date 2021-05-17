Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 4,811 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 758.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $288.20 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $177.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.