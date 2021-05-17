Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 255,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

