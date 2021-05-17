Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.