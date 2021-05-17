Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.33. 87,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,553,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

