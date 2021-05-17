Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $266,287.43 and approximately $258.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,805,470 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

