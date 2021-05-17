SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $272.88 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $272.88 million and $4.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,277,589 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

