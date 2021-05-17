Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $45.80 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Skycoin has a market cap of $45.80 million and approximately $880,783.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00088747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00447680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00226562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.41 or 0.01323868 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042443 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

