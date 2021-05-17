SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.