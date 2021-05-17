Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Sleep Number worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $111.27 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

