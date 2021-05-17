Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 2,589 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Avion Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.